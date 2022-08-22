Seasonal temperatures this week with isolated rain chances

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – After sunny and seasonal temperatures this past week, highs will stay in the middle and upper 70s through the end of this week.

Headlines this week (KTTC)

Tonight:

Lows in the middle 50s with areas of fog early Tuesday morning.

Rain Chances this week:

Precip chances (KTTC)

Rain chances return Wednesday night into Thursday. Isolated chances of showers and storms are possible this upcoming weekend.

Temperatures this week:

7-day forecast (KTTC)

Highs will be in the upper 70s Tuesday and Wednesday. Temperatures will drop into the middle 70s Thursday and Friday. Returning to the upper 70s by the weekend.

Rainfall Statistics:

Rochester Rainfall (KTTC)

Nick

