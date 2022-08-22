Seasonal temperatures this week with isolated rain chances
Rain chances return later this week
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 5:09 PM CDT
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – After sunny and seasonal temperatures this past week, highs will stay in the middle and upper 70s through the end of this week.
Tonight:
Lows in the middle 50s with areas of fog early Tuesday morning.
Rain Chances this week:
Rain chances return Wednesday night into Thursday. Isolated chances of showers and storms are possible this upcoming weekend.
Temperatures this week:
Highs will be in the upper 70s Tuesday and Wednesday. Temperatures will drop into the middle 70s Thursday and Friday. Returning to the upper 70s by the weekend.
Rainfall Statistics:
Nick
Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.