Seasonal temperatures this week with isolated rain chances

Rain chances return later this week
By Nick Jansen
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 5:09 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – After sunny and seasonal temperatures this past week, highs will stay in the middle and upper 70s through the end of this week.

Headlines this week
Headlines this week(KTTC)

Tonight:

Lows in the middle 50s with areas of fog early Tuesday morning.

Rain Chances this week:

Precip chances
Precip chances(KTTC)

Rain chances return Wednesday night into Thursday. Isolated chances of showers and storms are possible this upcoming weekend.

Temperatures this week:

7-day forecast
7-day forecast(KTTC)

Highs will be in the upper 70s Tuesday and Wednesday. Temperatures will drop into the middle 70s Thursday and Friday. Returning to the upper 70s by the weekend.

Rainfall Statistics:

Rochester Rainfall
Rochester Rainfall(KTTC)

Nick

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eden Prairie Mall Lockdown
Eden Prairie Center secured, one male found dead
Minnesota
Minnesota minimum wage set to increase in 2023
Nathan Gilmore
Osage man charged with killing woman and placing her head on a stick
$1 million Mega Millions ticket purchased in small town Iowa
Road closed sign
Highway 42 bridge detour to start Monday

Latest News

The full weather forecast from Meteorologist Ted Schmidt in the 6:30 half-hour of KTTC News...
Scattered showers and storms today; more thunderstorms are expected this weekend
The full weather forecast from Meteorologist Ted Schmidt in the 6:30 half-hour of KTTC News...
Ted's Wednesday Morning Weather
Storms are possible tomorrow
KTTC WX at 10 - Isolated to scattered storms Wednesday
7-day forecast
Storm chances return Wednesday
The full weather forecast from Meteorologist Ted Schmidt in the first half-hour of KTTC News at...
Mild temps this week; midweek showers, then some weekend thunderstorms