Mild sunshine early this week; shower chances return midweek and this weekend

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – We’re starting the week on a quiet and very comfortable note as the same area of high pressure that brought pleasant weather to the area on Sunday sticks around for today. We’ll have sunshine and some clouds in the area throughout the day with a very gentle northwest breeze and afternoon high temperatures will be in the upper 70s which is very typical for this time of the year.

We have a bright and mild afternoon and evening ahead of us with high temps near 80 degrees. (KTTC)

Tuesday will feature even more sunshine than today on the backside of our high pressure. Expect high temperatures in the upper 70s to low 80s and a light southeast breeze.

High temps will be around 80 degrees on Tuesday with plenty of sunshine. (KTTC)

A little more warmth and humidity will build into the region for Wednesday as a storm system approaches from the northwest. We’ll have sunshine for much of the day with a few isolated showers and thunderstorms possible late in the day and for Wednesday night. High temperatures will be in the low 80s with light southeast winds.

We'll be sunny and dry early in the week with a few showers in the middle of the week. (KTTC)

A few showers will possibly linger on Thursday along a cold front that will be pushing through the region. High temperatures will be in the mid-70s with increasing sunshine during the day.

We'll have isolated showers in the middle part of the week with scattered storms possible Saturday night and for parts of Sunday. (KTTC)

Temps will be close to the seasonal average all week. (KTTC)

After a sunny Friday that will feature temperatures in the mid-70s, we’ll have high temperatures in the upper 70s over the weekend with a few isolated showers possible late Saturday and then a chance for a couple of rounds of thunderstorms Sunday.

High temps will be close to 80 degrees for the next week or more. (KTTC)

