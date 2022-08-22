Iowa State Fair sets two new records

The Iowa State Fair
The Iowa State Fair
By Megan Zemple
Published: Aug. 21, 2022 at 10:35 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (KTTC) – The 2022 Iowa State Fair is wrapping up and setting two new records.

According to the fair’s website, Saturday, Aug, 20 marked the highest one-day attendance of all time at 128,298 attendees. The previous record was 127,277 people on Saturday, August 17, 1991.

Also on Saturday, the fair broke a new Guinness Book of World Record for the largest cornhole tournament with 730 participants. The previous record was set in 2019 with 444 participants in San Diego, California.

The Iowa State Fair is one of the largest in the country, with more than one million visitors since 2002.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Some Pine Island residents asked to shelter in place by law enforcement
Some Pine Island residents ordered to shelter in place
Glen Schnittger, age 84
Owatonna police find missing 84-year-old man
Some Pine Island residents asked to shelter in place by law enforcement
Update: Pine Island shelter in place lifted after hours-long police situation
Rochester woman scammed by someone claiming to be with Spectrum
MN Adult & Teen Challenge Rochester gym
New gym open at substance abuse and alcohol recovery center in Rochester

Latest News

Disc golf tournament draws crowd of all ages in Rochester
Disc golf tournament draw crowd of all ages in Rochester
Disc Golf
Disc golf tournament draws crowd of all ages in Rochester
Some Pine Island residents asked to shelter in place by law enforcement
Update: Pine Island shelter in place lifted after hours-long police situation
Toy Library
Rochester’s first toy library opens