Iowa State Fair sets two new records

DES MOINES, Iowa (KTTC) – The 2022 Iowa State Fair is wrapping up and setting two new records.

According to the fair’s website, Saturday, Aug, 20 marked the highest one-day attendance of all time at 128,298 attendees. The previous record was 127,277 people on Saturday, August 17, 1991.

Also on Saturday, the fair broke a new Guinness Book of World Record for the largest cornhole tournament with 730 participants. The previous record was set in 2019 with 444 participants in San Diego, California.

The Iowa State Fair is one of the largest in the country, with more than one million visitors since 2002.

