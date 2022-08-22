FDA announces over the counter hearing aids to become available soon

By Sarah Gannon
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 6:53 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is working to make it easier for people to purchase hearing aids over the counter, improving access to those in need of these devices.

The change would provide more access to people as hearing aids could be found more conveniently at local drug stores.

This would be especially helpful for residents of rural communities or areas without a specialist nearby.

Hearing aids
Hearing aids(KTTC)

The FDA made the decision for adults who have become aware they have mild to moderate hearing loss.

Experts say this could potentially offers lowers cost to individuals for the devices since there isn’t a lot of insurance coverage for hearing aids.

“I really appreciate the open access that people are going to have,” Mayo Clinic Audiologist Dr. Cindy Hogan said. “However, as a trained audiologist, I believe that there’s nothing that takes the place of a good hearing evaluation. And I would prefer that people will have that before we even counsel them about devices.”

Hogan says the hearing evaluation allows doctors get a better idea of an individuals needs and to help make sure they are getting the device best suited for them because hearing loss and hearing aids are personalized to each person.

