A bright and mild start to the week; seasonable temperatures are expected all week

High temperatures will be in the upper 70s to around 80 throughout the week
By Ted Schmidt
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 7:53 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – We’re starting the week on a quiet and very comfortable note as the same area of high pressure that brought pleasant weather to the area on Sunday sticks around for today. We’ll have sunshine and some clouds in the area throughout the day with a very gentle northwest breeze and afternoon high temperatures will be in the upper 70s which is very typical for this time of the year.

We'll have high temperatures in the upper 70s this afternoon with very light winds.
Tuesday will feature even more sunshine than today on the backside of our high pressure. Expect high temperatures in the upper 70s to low 70s and a light southeast breeze.

A little more warmth and humidity will build into the region for Wednesday as a storm system approaches from the northwest. We’ll have sunshine for much of the day with a few isolated showers and thunderstorms possible late in the day and for Wednesday night. High temperatures will be in the low 80s with light southeast winds.

A few showers will possibly linger on Thursday along a cold front that will be pushing through the region. High temperatures will be in the mid-70s with increasing sunshine during the day. After a sunny Friday that will feature temperatures in the mid-70s,

We’ll have high temperatures in the upper 70s over the weekend with a few isolated showers possible late Saturday and then perhaps a couple of rounds of scattered thunderstorms in the area on Sunday.

