Atlanta police: 2 killed, 1 injured in Midtown shooting; suspect in custody

Police responded to multiple calls for shootings in Midtown Atlanta on Monday. Two people have...
Police responded to multiple calls for shootings in Midtown Atlanta on Monday. Two people have died, an official said.(CBS46)
By Joyce Lupiani and Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 2:47 PM CDT|Updated: Aug. 22, 2022 at 4:30 PM CDT
ATLANTA (WGCL/Gray News) - Police say a suspect in a triple shooting that killed two people was taken into custody at Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport.

The shooting happened around 1 p.m. Tuesday in the management office at 1280 West Peachtree, a condominium complex in Midtown Atlanta.

The woman believed to be the shooter was arrested after a photo of her was tweeted by a passenger who had just arrived at the airport. Her name has not been released.

Press conference about triple shooting in Midtown Atlanta

Fulton County Medical Examiner confirmed to WGCL that 41-year-old Wesley Freeman died at the hospital and 60-year-old Michael Shinners died at the scene.

“Micheal Shinners was an above and beyond building manager. He was loved by our community. The events today are shocking and he can never be replaced. We are deeply saddened,” said Brian Hall, a resident of 1280 West.

The third shooting victim, Mike Horne, is in the ICU and will require additional surgeries, according to Beacon Management Services, the property managers at 1280 West.

During a press conference, police said that it appears that the shooter targeted all three victims. Police also recovered the gun they believe was used in the triple shooting.

Police said that passengers at Atlanta’s airport were never in danger, and security was never compromised.

Copyright 2022 WGCL via Gray Media Group, Inc. The Associated Press contributed to the report. All rights reserved.

