Amber Alert canceled after 1-year-old Georgia girl found safe

The Amber Alert for 1-year-old Aurora Mobley-Miller has been canceled after she was found safe.
The Amber Alert for 1-year-old Aurora Mobley-Miller has been canceled after she was found safe.(Source: National Center for Missing & Exploited Children)
By WCTV staff
Published: Aug. 21, 2022 at 9:48 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV/Gray News) - Authorities canceled an Amber Alert for a 1-year-old girl from Georgia less than an hour after issuing the bulletin Sunday night.

Aurora Mobley-Miller has been found safe, and the suspect is in custody, according to the Georgia State Patrol.

The 1-year-old was allegedly abducted by 50-year-old Felecia Elaine Horne in Thomasville, Georgia, according to the Amber Alert bulletin.

The abduction occurred around 4 p.m. Sunday, according to authorities.

Copyright 2022 WCTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Some Pine Island residents asked to shelter in place by law enforcement
Some Pine Island residents ordered to shelter in place
Glen Schnittger, age 84
Owatonna police find missing 84-year-old man
Some Pine Island residents asked to shelter in place by law enforcement
Update: Pine Island shelter in place lifted after hours-long police situation
Rochester woman scammed by someone claiming to be with Spectrum
MN Adult & Teen Challenge Rochester gym
New gym open at substance abuse and alcohol recovery center in Rochester

Latest News

The Iowa State Fair
Iowa State Fair sets two new records
Disc golf tournament draws crowd of all ages in Rochester
Disc golf tournament draw crowd of all ages in Rochester
Disc Golf
Disc golf tournament draws crowd of all ages in Rochester
The Amber Alert issued for two Kansas City girls on Sunday has been canceled.
Amber Alert canceled after missing girls found safe in Kansas City; suspect still on the run