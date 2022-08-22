$1 million Mega Millions ticket purchased in small town Iowa

(Mega Millions)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 4:47 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OSSIAN, Iowa (KTTC) – A gas station in community of about 800 in Iowa sold a winning Mega Millions lottery in Winneshiek County this weekend.

One person bought the winning $1 million ticket at a Casey’s in Ossian, Iowa Friday night. The lucky ticket was the only $1 million lotto ticket won in Friday night’s drawing nationwide.

It’s the fourth Iowa ticket to win a prize of at least $1 million this year.

The winner can claim their prize by calling the lottery at 515-725-7900 to make an appointment to claim it.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Some Pine Island residents asked to shelter in place by law enforcement
Update: Pine Island shelter in place lifted after hours-long police situation
Some Pine Island residents asked to shelter in place by law enforcement
Some Pine Island residents ordered to shelter in place
Glen Schnittger, age 84
Owatonna police find missing 84-year-old man
Shane Purvis and an unidentified woman are facing felony charges of Burglary and Criminal...
Suspects at large in burglary at Stewartville Verizon
Two Crawford County, Arkansas, sheriff's deputies and a Mulberry police officer have been...
3 Arkansas officers suspended after video captures beating

Latest News

After state bonding bill did not pass
Albert Lea Council calls on state legislature to hold special session
Dexter MN
After consistent summer weather, farmers predict solid yields in southern MN
Eden Prairie Mall Lockdown
Eden Prairie Center secured, one male found dead
Hearing aids
FDA announces over the counter hearing aids to become available soon
Gun locks
MN DPS to give away gun locks at State Fair