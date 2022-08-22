$1 million Mega Millions ticket purchased in small town Iowa
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 4:47 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
OSSIAN, Iowa (KTTC) – A gas station in community of about 800 in Iowa sold a winning Mega Millions lottery in Winneshiek County this weekend.
One person bought the winning $1 million ticket at a Casey’s in Ossian, Iowa Friday night. The lucky ticket was the only $1 million lotto ticket won in Friday night’s drawing nationwide.
It’s the fourth Iowa ticket to win a prize of at least $1 million this year.
The winner can claim their prize by calling the lottery at 515-725-7900 to make an appointment to claim it.
