Update: Pine Island shelter in place lifted after hours-long police situation

PINE ISLAND, Minn. (KTTC) – The Goodhue County Sheriff’s office has lifted the shelter in place order where a police situation was happening in Pine Island Saturday.

Around 10:45 Saturday morning, the Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office received a phone call for a welfare check on a Pine Island man. Upon arrival, the man started to make threats against law enforcement and himself.

Four to five blocks were closed off around Sprie Court Southeast where the man was alone in a home. Goodhue County Sheriff deputies and a SWAT vehicles were seen near the home.

According to the Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office, the shelter in place was lifted at 8:20 p.m. and that the person in question has been taken into custody.

The office stated there is no safety threat to the public.

