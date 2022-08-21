Seasonal temps and limited rain chances this week

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – We are ending the weekend on a quiet note as calm weather settles in for much of the upcoming week. Tonight, temperatures will cool into the mid-50s with mostly clear skies and calm southwest winds.

High pressure is set to take control of the Upper Midwest as we head into the new work week on Monday. Afternoon temperatures will be seasonal in the upper 70s with abundant sunshine and calm northeast winds. This week should be perfect for taking care of any yard work you may have been putting off or any outdoor plans.

seasonal temps this week (KTTC)

Beautiful weather continues into the midweek with temperatures in the upper 70s to low 80s on Tuesday and Wednesday with a mix of sun and clouds.

After a dry start to the week, rain chances return for the late week. Isolated showers and storms are possible Thursday with temperatures in the mid-70s.

Comfortable temperatures in the mid-70s remain for Friday with a mix of sun and clouds.

Additional rain chances are possible over the weekend with isolated to scattered showers and storms. It’s too early to tell if anything will be severe, but it’s worth keeping an eye on throughout the week.

7-Day forecast (KTTC)

