Some Pine Island residents asked to shelter in place by law enforcement

Authorities said there was an incident involving law enforcement
(None)
By Michael Oder
Published: Aug. 20, 2022 at 2:51 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
PINE ISLAND, Minn. (KTTC) – Residents in Pine Island are being asked to shelter in place by local law enforcement.

The Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office couldn’t give any specific details on why the shelter in place was being called or if the public was in any direct danger. Over the phone, a deputy said they were still working to figure out the situation Saturday afternoon.

In a Facebook post, the sheriff’s office said there is an “incident involving law enforcement” in southeast Pine Island.

Many viewers have called KTTC and shared pictures of the emergency notifications they received.

