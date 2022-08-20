Rochester’s first toy library opens

A new community space is opening in Rochester for families with young children.
By Darian Leddy
Aug. 20, 2022
It was The Nana Gogo Toybary’s grand opening Saturday. It’s located in the old Hair Studio 52 on West Circle Drive.

It works like a regular library but instead of checking out books, families can check out toys.

Families with children under five can buy a monthly membership to check out several toys as often as they’d like. Non-members can also come in and play by buying a daily pass.

Saturday, families stopped by to see the space and check out some toys.

The Toybary was also joined by Rochester’s Early Childhood Learning Center and some local children music instructors.

“We offer events for music classes, craft classes, dance classes, the works. Enriching activities for kids that are not at the kindergarten school level yet. But beyond that we wanted this to be a space where parents could come in and form a community and find friends that are in a similar stage in life,” owner and founder Pavs Kumar said.

The Toybary’s membership pre-sale is going on until the end of August. Each membership is an entry into a raffle to win a birthday party worth up to $350 for their child.

