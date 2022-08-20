Rochester Grizzlies Start Main Camp

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The defending NA3HL champion Rochester Grizzlies kicked off main camp on Friday.

A group of about 80 players are competing for a spot on this year’s roster. Head Coach Chris Ratzloff says the Grizz are competing for the best players available, and he wants to see the competition level remain high throughout camp.

The Grizzlies have been one of the best teams in the NA3HL since their inception in 2018. They are also an attractive option for players looking to move up to the NAHL, as they’re aligned with NAHL’s Austin Bruins. Bruins head coach Steve Howard was in attendance at Friday’s tryout.

There’s no doubt about it -- the Grizzlies have a well-run NA3HL operation. Grizzlies head coach Chris Ratzloff told KTTC the tone of tryouts has changed this year -- because more players want to join the team that just won the Fraser Cup.

“We’ve got more guys reaching out to us now. Instead of going after them, we’ve got more guys coming to us, which is kind of nice,” Ratzloff said. “I think the level of play has increased this year over last year’s camp, so I think the right guys are coming to town.”

Grizzlies hockey is right around the corner. The Grizz open the season on September 9 at the St. Louis Jr. Blues.

