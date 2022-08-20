Quiet weather pattern settles in for upcoming week

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – A few spotty showers are possible across the region this evening before drier weather settles in for the next several days. Mostly to partly cloudy skies are expected overnight with temperatures in the upper 50s. Winds will be calm out of the north at 3-8 mph.

Areas of patchy fog are possible early Sunday morning with mostly to partly sunny skies throughout the day. Afternoon temperatures will be in the mid-70s with light northeast winds at 5-10 mph.

Sunshine tracker (KTTC)

A dry and tranquil weather pattern settles into the region for the new work week with abundant sunshine. Monday will see highs in the mid-70s and mainly sunny skies.

Temperatures climb into the upper 70s to low 80s on Tuesday and Wednesday with widespread sunshine.

Cloud cover looks to build Thursday with slightly cooler temps in the mid-70s. Similar conditions remain Friday with mostly sunny skies.

Following what will be a rather dry week, isolated showers and storms are possible Saturday.

7-Day Forecast (KTTC)

