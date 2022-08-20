New gym open at substance abuse and alcohol recovery center in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – In June, the Minnesota Adult and Teen Challenge of Rochester opened its new gym.

MN Adult and Teen Challenge is a recovery program for men and women who are battling alcohol or drug addiction.

The new gym is the size of a junior high school gym.

There are six basketball hoops, two pickle ball courts, and equipment for volleyball.

The director of operations said getting physically active helps people in recovery.

“One, it gets their body back to being healthy, and a lot of times, us, in addition, we abuse our bodies pretty bad. And so getting back into good physical shape is good. But then another thing is it shows them good, fun ways to have sober activities that they can do when they get out of here as well,” said Matthew Miller.

He said people who are enrolled in the program have enjoyed using the gym and that donations from the public helped make gym happen.

