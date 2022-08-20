Free school supplies at “Back to School” event Saturday

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – On Saturday, Rochester’s Community Back to School Block Party and Parade is returning for a second year.

The parade is from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. at Mayo Park. The back to school drive is from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Rev. Martin Luther king Jr. Park. The event includes free food, free hair cuts, free school supplies, and activities and family friendly activities.

KTTC spoke to one of the organizers about the importance of a community event like this.

“It take a village, it takes a community to get kids through school. There may be some people who were impacted more by the changes and by the inflation, and we don’t want any kids to go back to school feeling like they don’t have the materials they need,” said Stephanie Whitehorn.

Everyone in the community is invited to attend.

Organizers said weather conditions may change plans for the event, but people can stay updated on the Facebook Page.

