Woman charged with stealing $213K from Albert Lea housing authority

ALBERT LEA, Minn. (KTTC) – A woman was charged in U.S. District Court in Minneapolis Tuesday for stealing more than $213,000 from the Albert Lea Housing and Re-Development Authority (HRA).

Marcie Thumann is a former employee of the HRA and was charged of theft from a program receiving federal funds over the course of eight years.

The Albert lea HRA receives funding from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

Thumann is asked to forfeit any property that was bought with the money immediately.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.