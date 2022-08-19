Teen charged in death of Fairfield teacher asks for trial to be delayed

Willard Noble Chaiden Miller and his attorney Christine Branstad attend a bond review hearing...
Willard Noble Chaiden Miller and his attorney Christine Branstad attend a bond review hearing at the Jefferson County Courthouse in Fairfield, Iowa, Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021. Jeremy Everett Goodale and Willard Noble Chaiden Miller, two southeast Iowa teenagers charged with first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder in the death of their high school Spanish teacher, asked a state court judge Tuesday to lower their bond so they could be released from jail, while prosecutors asked it be maintained at $1 million or even raised to $2 million.(Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Des Moines Register via AP)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 10:37 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAIRFIELD, Iowa (KCRG) - Attorneys for one of the teens charged in the death of a Fairfield Spanish teacher have filed a request for a new trial date.

Willard Miller is charged with first degree murder in the death of 66-year-old Nohema Graber. Graber’s body was found hidden in Chataqua park, in Fairfield, on Nov. 2, 2021.

Investigators say she had extensive head trauma, and believed she was beaten with a baseball bat.

Court documents released this week say attorneys for Miller requested additional time to complete depositions and other discoveries.

Miller waived his right to a speedy trial, so the trial date could be moved.

Miller’s trial has been scheduled for November 1. It was moved to Council Bluffs after a change of venue request was granted.

The other teen charged in this case, Jeremy Goodale, is also charged with first degree murder. His trial date set for Dec. 5.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting scene on 10th Street Southeast in Rochester.
UPDATE: Teenage boy injured, suspects at large in Southeast Rochester shooting
When deputies arrived, they found 43-year-old Mindy Kiepe dead at the scene.
Woman killed by her 5 Great Danes, autopsy finds
Eviction
Tenants, landlords continue to feel effects of evictions locally
Catholic Diocese of Winona-Rochester
Former priest for Diocese of Winona-Rochester faces criminal charges
FILE - Darius Campbell Danesh appears at the after party for the opening night of the "Dirty...
Scottish singer, actor found dead in Rochester apartment

Latest News

Woman charged with stealing $213K from Albert Lea housing authority
Olivia Newton-John died earlier this month, but her film legacy lives on this weekend in select...
AMC re-releases ‘Grease’ in tribute to Olivia Newton-John
This sandwich comes with special sauce, shredded lettuce, American cheese, pickles and a sesame...
McDonald’s testing chicken Big Mac in the US
Minnesota's unemployment rate holds steady for July at a record low 1.8%.
Minnesota’s unemployment rate holds at all-time low