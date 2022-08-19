Scattered storm chances tonight; Drier week ahead

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – It’s been a rather rainy past few days here in southeast Minnesota and northeast Iowa. Below are some rainfall reports from the past 24 hours. Dakota received 1.30 inches of rainfall. Caledonia received 1.15 inches of rainfall. RST received a little over a quarter-inch of rainfall.

Thursday Rain Totals (KTTC)

More rainfall is expected tonight and tomorrow, with additional rainfall amounts up to a half-inch in areas in blue and up to a quarter-inch in areas in green.

Rainfall Forecast (KTTC)

Low temperatures across the region tonight will be in the upper-50s and low-60s with scattered showers and storms continuing through the midnight hour. A rumble of thunder or two and some lightning are possible tonight. The main threats with showers and storms tonight will be gusty winds, some small hail, and moderate to heavy rainfall. Tonight, winds will be from the south between five and eight miles per hour.

Tonight's Forecast (KTTC)

Showers and storms are still possible for Saturday, however, they will be very isolated and rainfall amounts are minimal. High temperatures for Saturday are spread throughout the 70s. Winds will be light from the northeast.

Tomorrow's Forecast (KTTC)

Looking ahead to the next seven days, temperatures are going to be very pleasant in the mid to upper-70s. Conditions will be dry and sunny skies are on tap for the upcoming week.

Extended Forecast (KTTC)

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.