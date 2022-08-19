Rochester woman scammed by someone claiming to be with Spectrum

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – A Rochester woman fell prey to a scam from someone claiming to be with Spectrum.

According to Rochester Police Department (RPD), the 69-year-old woman received a voicemail from “Spectrum” promising to lower her bill by 50 percent.

The woman then called the number back and was instructed to go to Hy-Vee and buy two gift cards.

After buying the two gift cards, the woman called the number back and gave the person claiming to be Spectrum the numbers of the gift cards.

The person on the phone told her that the numbers did not work and that she would need to go buy more.

The woman headed to Target to purchase more gift cards when a Target employee became suspicious and told her she was likely being scammed.

Target was able to stop some of the gift cards from being used, but not all of them.

RPD said the woman is likely out more than $1,000 from this scam.

