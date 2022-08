OWATONNA, Minn. (KTTC) – The Owatonna Police Department and the Minnesota BCA sya they have found the missing 84-year-old Owatonna man.

Authorities said Glen Schnittger left his home in Owatonna Friday morning to go to the store in town. He was reported missing, but found safe.

Authorities thank the public for assisting in the search.

