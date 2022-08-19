Mild temps with thunderstorm chances today and Saturday; sunny and warmer Sunday and for next week

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – We have a bright and comfortable, but slightly unsettled day ahead of us as a slow-moving storm system continues to slowly work its way through southern Minnesota, bringing the threat of thunderstorms to the area. Expect abundant sunshine throughout the day with a slight chance of isolated showers and thunderstorms in the heart of the day. More widespread scattered thunderstorms will develop after 4:00 PM, lingering into the evening hours as the center of that system moves through the area. A few of those storms may become strong or severe with large hail and perhaps some strong wind gusts as the primary concerns, especially on the Iowa side of the border locally. High temperatures will be in the low 70s with light south winds. We’ll have showers and thunderstorms across much of the area this evening until just before midnight. Expect a few downpours of rainfall that may yield an inch or two of rainfall. Only a handful of storms are expected after midnight with partly cloudy skies and low temperatures will be in the upper 50s.

Saturday looks mild and just slightly unsettled as a few sparse, isolated showers and thunderstorms may once again develop on the backside of the departing storm system. We’ll have mostly sunny skies through much of the day between those spotty showers and high temperatures will be in the low 70s with a light northeast breeze.

Sunday looks bright and more seasonably warm with light north winds ahead of an area of high pressure. High temperatures will be in the mid-70s in the afternoon. Next week looks sunny and warm with more typical temperatures for late August. Expect mostly sunny skies Monday through Wednesday with a few isolated thunderstorms possible Thursday. High temperatures will be in the mid and upper 70s.

Next Friday will be a bit cooler behind Thursday’s cold front. high temperatures will be in the low 70s and we’ll stick with that temperature range for the following weekend. Expect scattered thunderstorms next Saturday with sunshine in the area next Sunday.

