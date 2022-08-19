Last Thursdays Downtown cut short; 8th year wraps up

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The 8th Thursdays Downtown ended around two hours early on Aug. 18th.

“Because of the chance of severe inclement weather this evening, the remainder of Thursdays Downtown is canceled today,” said Katie Adelman, the Rochester Downtown Alliance (RDA) director of content and communications.

She said the 10-week series had gone smoothly with no safety issues or previous weather concerns. Adelman said long hours and team effort helped make the event a success.

“It’s almost bittersweet that we’re able to put on such a great community festival,” she said.

Before the event ended, 1st Ave. was crowded with people.

“It doesn’t matter who you are, like everybody likes Thursdays,” said Audrey Cloft.

That’s a statement many people attending Thursdays would agree with.

“Nice festivities, nice food, and everything,” said John Hill.

“I think it’s fun because I can see some people like some family. I meet a lot of friends and family here,” said Jacelyne Christenson.

“It’s always nice to have just kind of an event you can come through every week,” said Nate Davis.

The event included activities for children, performances from live bands, and at least 100 vendors that sold food, clothing, or crafts.

A first-time vendor was Kannika Brueske, owner of Oragami By Kannika. She sells homemade origami earrings.

“Selling this, I think it just feels so good because people come in here and say it’s so pretty,” she said.

RDA said even though Thursdays Downtown is over, there are still other events people can attend.

