Last Thursdays Downtown cut short; 8th year wraps up

By KaMaria Braye
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 9:40 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The 8th Thursdays Downtown ended around two hours early on Aug. 18th.

“Because of the chance of severe inclement weather this evening, the remainder of Thursdays Downtown is canceled today,” said Katie Adelman, the Rochester Downtown Alliance (RDA) director of content and communications.

She said the 10-week series had gone smoothly with no safety issues or previous weather concerns. Adelman said long hours and team effort helped make the event a success.

“It’s almost bittersweet that we’re able to put on such a great community festival,” she said.

Before the event ended, 1st Ave. was crowded with people.

“It doesn’t matter who you are, like everybody likes Thursdays,” said Audrey Cloft.

That’s a statement many people attending Thursdays would agree with.

“Nice festivities, nice food, and everything,” said John Hill.

“I think it’s fun because I can see some people like some family. I meet a lot of friends and family here,” said Jacelyne Christenson.

“It’s always nice to have just kind of an event you can come through every week,” said Nate Davis.

The event included activities for children, performances from live bands, and at least 100 vendors that sold food, clothing, or crafts.

A first-time vendor was Kannika Brueske, owner of Oragami By Kannika. She sells homemade origami earrings.

“Selling this, I think it just feels so good because people come in here and say it’s so pretty,” she said.

RDA said even though Thursdays Downtown is over, there are still other events people can attend.

Click here to learn more about RDA events.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Darius Campbell Danesh appears at the after party for the opening night of the "Dirty...
Scottish singer, actor found dead in Rochester apartment
Shooting scene on 10th Street Southeast in Rochester.
UPDATE: Teenage boy injured, suspects at large in Southeast Rochester shooting
When deputies arrived, they found 43-year-old Mindy Kiepe dead at the scene.
Woman killed by her 5 Great Danes, autopsy finds
Wabasha County Helicopter Crash
Crop dusting helicopter crashes into power line in Wabasha County
La Michoacana Purépecha
New Mexican ice cream shop to open in Rochester

Latest News

National Labor Relations Board certifies vote to leave Minnesota Nurses Association
Catholic Diocese of Winona-Rochester
Former priest for Diocese of Winona-Rochester faces criminal charges
Sen. Klobuchar announces funding for 6th Street bridge project
Sen. Klobuchar announces funding for 6th Street bridge project
6th St. Bridge Site
WATCH: Sen. Klobuchar, Mayor Norton discuss federal grant for 6th St. bridge