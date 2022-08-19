Free donuts given away, donations made for Special Olympics MN fundraiser

By Ashley Walker
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 4:41 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Friday morning was a perfect time to both satisfy your sweet tooth and support the Special Olympics Minnesota with our local law enforcement at Dunkin Donuts.

Dunkin’ Donuts was giving out free coffee and donuts to those who donated to the Special Olympics before 11 a.m. Friday.

Last month, local law enforcement participated in the Special Olympics Torch Run. The run is the largest grassroots fundraiser and public awareness vehicle for Special Olympics in the entire world.

Both Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office and Rochester Police Department are big supporters of Special Olympics.

“There is an online option too so people can hit the QR code and make a donation online too as they drive through,” Olmsted County Sheriff Kevin Torgerson said. “It’s very easy for people to make a donation and it’s been so much fun interacting with the people. Kind of a surprise for them as they come through, like what’s happening at Dunkin’ today. It’s all good, we’re having fun.”

You can always continue your support for these athletes by checking out the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.

