Food and drink stand raises more than $3,000 for childhood cancer family support

ORONOCO, Minn. (KTTC) – A group of friends are coming together to raise money for childhood cancer family support.

In 2019, a group of kids started Gabby’s Stand. The stand is named after Gabby Brown a Harmony girl who was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia in 2018. She died in 2019 at the age of 2-years-old.

The stand is located along either side of the bridge as you enter Gold Rush Days.

Since they started the stand, the kids have raised more than $3,000 for Brighter Tomorrows, a nonprofit that helps support childhood cancer families.

“Gabby’s stand is named after one of our friend’s kids Gabby who who sadly passed away from leukemia. Her fight against leukemia really inspired us to do this stand so no other kids have to suffer from cancer,” 10-year-old Gabby’s Stand worker Hayward Johnson said.

Gabby’s Stand is open all weekend during Gold Rush Days.

