50th anniversary Oronoco Gold Rush Days happening this weekend

ORONOCO, Minn. (KTTC) – It’s a big milestone for one small town’s annual celebration this weekend; the 50th anniversary of Downtown Oronoco’s Gold Rush Days.

Friday was the first day of the celebration, with the main event being the Antique Show and Flea Market.

To get there, drivers can take exit 64 off Highway 52 just north of Rochester.

There are more than 250 vendors selling all sorts of items from clothing to antique signs and lots and lots of food.

Gold Rush Days draws in people from all over the state and even the country, adding up to around 30,000 people over the entire course of the event.

The Rochester Area Chamber hosted a ribbon cutting to celebrate the event’s 50th anniversary.

Event organizers have been planning for this weekend since last year.

“All of the funding from the city comes from Gold Rush,” Gold Rush Days Marketing Coordinator Kristen Rogers said. “We are a nonprofit. We help all sorts of churches and the food shelf and the fire department and VFW. After it covers our expenses, we give it back to the community. It’s huge. It means a ton to Oronoco.”

Gold Rush Days continues Saturday from 8am until 6 p.m. and Sunday from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m.

