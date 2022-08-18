WATCH: Sen. Klobuchar, Mayor Norton discuss federal grant for 6th St. bridge

6th St. Bridge Site
6th St. Bridge Site(KTTC)
By Zach Fuller
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 10:46 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The planned 6th St. bridge connecting 6th St. SW and 6th St. SE in Rochester is moving along full-steam ahead.

Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar (DFL) and Mayor Kim Norton held a press conference along the Zumbro River where the new bridge will be constructed Thursday morning.

The project secured $19.9 million in federal funding from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law passed last year.

The project is one of six in the state to receive federal funding.

According to Klobuchar, the bridge will start construction in 2024 and finish in the second-half of 2025.

The project also includes the following:

  • Construction of an approximately 150-linear-foot, multi-span bridge
  • Building the approaches on 6th Street SW and 6th Street SE
  • Connecting 6th Street SE to the Zumbro South Trail for improved river access
  • Development of a new trail along the west bank of the Zumbro River
  • Safety improvements at three key intersections.

