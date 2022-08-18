Tenants, landlords continue to feel effects of evictions locally

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Eviction filings in Olmsted County have been holding steady since the federal eviction moratorium expired earlier this year.

Legal Assistance of Olmsted County Executive Director Karen Fairbairn Nath said there have been 329 eviction filings in the county from January through the end of June. She said the courts are averaging about 14-20 each week.

“I think it’s a lot,” she said. “What is surprising is that we aren’t seeing any reduction in that number since the beginning of the year.”

Local landlords are also feeling the effects of evictions.

Brandon Matlock with Regency Apartments in Rochester said they are filing more evictions now than they have in years. He said they’ve filed close to ten in just the last week.

“We don’t want to kick people out,” Matlock said. “If someone can’t pay their rent, we want to try to work with them, and refer them to resources that can help, but a lot of those resources don’t have any money left to help.”

He said operating rental properties comes with a lot of big expenses. Regency has close to 250 units.

“We pay for the utilities, we pay for the property taxes, we pay for our workers, we pay for repairs. We have our own expenses too,” he said. “Our property insurance went up 40-50% this past year. It kills us.”

Matlock said before the pandemic, they didn’t see as many issues.

“Things were good,” he said. “People worked and paid their rent. But then, people didn’t want to work, then they put the moratorium in, where people didn’t want to pay, and they didn’t have to pay. We had one person stay for a year and a half and didn’t pay us rent. We were out $20,000 on that. And that wasn’t the only one. We had a handful of situations like that. It totaled to about $70,000.”

Places like the Salvation Army in Rochester have also been seeing an overwhelming amount of applications for rent help.

Salvation Army Program Director Steve Friederich said they have gone from getting about ten applications per month to more than 40.

“It fills up as soon as it opens,” he said. “We want to help as many people as we can, but there isn’t enough money to go around.”

Friederich said people often cite unemployment or medical crises on their applications.

He said another criteria is that the money they give to applicants needs to bring the balance to zero.

“If someone is seven months behind on rent, and we can only pay for two months, they are going to need to find another way to pay for the other months,” he said. “We aren’t going to pay someone’s rent, only for them to get evicted a month later.”

He said donations from the public are always needed to help with funds to help their clients struggling with rent, or other needs.

Fairbairn Nath said if someone is struggling with paying their rent, be proactive is the best thing they can do.

“I think the real message to a tenant is if you cannot pay your rent don’t wait until you get an eviction notice,” she said. “Talk to your landlord, see if you can negotiate a payment plan. Reach out to legal aid in the county that you live in.”

Fairbairn Nath said she doesn’t see an end in sight, but hopes 2023 will be better.

