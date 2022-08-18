Shower and thunderstorm chances continue into the weekend

High temps will be in the 70s for the next several days
By Ted Schmidt
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 8:32 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – After a long stretch of dry and mild days in the area, unsettled weather has returned and we’ll likely have rain chances in the area for a few more days. A slow-moving storm system is moving in from the northern Plains, bringing chances of showers and thunderstorms to the Upper Mississippi Valley that will linger through Saturday. Expect occasional sunshine today with a few isolated thunderstorms from time to time. The best chance for widespread shower activity will be late in the afternoon and in the evening when some downpours of rain may yield up to an inch of rainfall. High temperatures today will be in the upper 70s with a southwest breeze that will reach 15 miles per hour at times. Showers and thunderstorms will hang around through tonight with low temperatures in the low 60s and light south winds.

Friday is looking cloudier and more unsettled as the center of the storm system slowly pushes through the area. We’ll have showers and a few thunderstorms with just a few breaks of sunshine. There’s a small chance that a couple of the storms may become strong late in the day, producing large hail and some gusty winds. Otherwise, temperatures will be on the cool side for mid-August with readings in the low 70s expected in much of the area.

Saturday looks similarly unsettled on the backside of the storm system. We’ll have breaks of sunshine with a few showers and thunderstorms at least until late afternoon when things finally begin to dry out. High temperatures will be in the low 70s with light east winds.

High pressure will settle in for the end of the weekend, bringing bright, sunny weather for Sunday. High temperatures will be in the mid-70s with light north winds.

We’ll have sunshine and seasonably warm temperatures in the mid and upper 70s for the first half of the upcoming week. Isolated thunderstorms will be possible late next Thursday with more widespread rain on Friday and the following weekend looks bright and mild with highs in the low 70s.

