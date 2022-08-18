SEMBA 30th Bluegrass Festival kicks off in Houston

Get back to your roots at the Bootheel Bluegrass Festival
Bluegrass Festival(tcw-kfvs12)
By Miranda Johnson
Updated: 2 hours ago
HOUSTON, Minn. (KTTC) – The Southeast Minnesota Bluegrass Association (SEMBA) kicks off its August Bluegrass Festival Thursday in Houston, Minnesota.

This year the event is happening August 18-21. All events are located at Cushon’s Peak Campground in Houston.

There is also a May Bluegrass Festival held each year too.

According to its website, SEMBA was organized in September 1998 as a result of people finding a desire to promote traditional country and bluegrass music in the area. It is a Minnesota non-profit organization.

Admission for the festival is as follows:

  • All four days - $40 (advance $38)
  • Friday-Sunday - $35 (advance $33)
  • Thursday - $16
  • Friday - $16
  • Saturday - $20
  • Sunday - $10
  • 16 & under - Free

Bands performing include:

  • The Baker Family
  • Frank Ray & Cedar Hill
  • Art Stevenson & Highwater
  • Timbre Junction
  • The Briggs Family
  • Cedar Valley

The full August schedule of activities can be found below on the right side of the poster:

SEMBA’S 2022 AUGUST BLUEGRASS FESTIVAL
SEMBA’S 2022 AUGUST BLUEGRASS FESTIVAL(SEMBA)

Alcoholic beverages and pets are not allowed on the Fest Building or Concert area.

Guests are also asked to bring low back lawn chairs to concerts. Great Food Service by Relay for Life can be found in the Fest Building.

Cushon’s Peak Campground is located on the popular Root River Bike Trail at 18696 State Highway 16, Houston, MN 55943. The phone number for the campground is 507-896-7325.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

