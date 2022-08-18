Police investigating Southeast Rochester shooting
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 5:06 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Rochester Police are investigating an early morning shooting in Southeast part of town.
It happened around 1:30 a.m. Thursday on 10th Street Southeast.
Police said a juvenile male was taken to Mayo Clinic Saint Marys. There’s no word on his condition or a suspect.
This is a developing story. Stay with KTTC for the latest information.
