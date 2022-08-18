Police investigating Southeast Rochester shooting

By Stevan Stojanovic
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 5:06 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Rochester Police are investigating an early morning shooting in Southeast part of town.

It happened around 1:30 a.m. Thursday on 10th Street Southeast.

Shooting scene on 10th Street Southeast in Rochester.
Shooting scene on 10th Street Southeast in Rochester.(KTTC)
Shooting scene on 10th Street Southeast in Rochester.
Shooting scene on 10th Street Southeast in Rochester.(KTTC)

Police said a juvenile male was taken to Mayo Clinic Saint Marys. There’s no word on his condition or a suspect.

This is a developing story. Stay with KTTC for the latest information.

