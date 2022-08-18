Police investigating Southeast Rochester shooting

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Rochester Police are investigating an early morning shooting in Southeast part of town.

It happened around 1:30 a.m. Thursday on 10th Street Southeast.

Shooting scene on 10th Street Southeast in Rochester. (KTTC)

Police said a juvenile male was taken to Mayo Clinic Saint Marys. There’s no word on his condition or a suspect.

This is a developing story. Stay with KTTC for the latest information.

