Minnesota’s unemployment rate holds at all-time low

The Mankato metropolitan statistical area had the highest job growth rate in the state from July 2021 to July 2022
Minnesota's unemployment rate holds steady for July at a record low 1.8%.
Minnesota's unemployment rate holds steady for July at a record low 1.8%.(WLBT)
By KEYC Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 10:09 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota’s unemployment rate held steady at 1.8% in July according to numbers released today by the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development.

That ties the record-low set in June, which is the lowest unemployment rate in the state since data has been tracked dating back to 1976.

Nationally, the unemployment rate ticked down one-tenth of a point to 3.5%.

According to DEED, the labor force participation rate ticked up two-tenths of a point to 68.6% for white Minnesotan’s in July and three-tenths of a point to 80% for Hispanic Minnesotans. The labor force participation rate ticked down eight-tenths of a point to 68.1% for Black Minnesotans. The unemployment rate remained level at 2.4% for white Minnesotans, fell one-tenth to 7.3% for Black Minnesotans and rose one-tenth to 3.2% for Hispanic Minnesotans in July.

Historical Labor Force Participation Rate Data

The Mankato metropolitan statistical area had the highest job growth rate in the state from July 2021 to July 2022 at 6.3%, with 3,360 jobs added. That’s followed by Duluth at 3.4%, Minneapolis-St. Paul at 3.2%, St. Cloud with 2.9% and Rochester at 2.6%.

In July, on a seasonally adjusted basis, Minnesota added jobs in Construction, up 1,100 jobs or 0.8%; Manufacturing up 2,600 jobs or 0.8%; Professional & Business Services up 3,900 jobs or 1%; Leisure & Hospitality up 6,700 jobs or 2.7%; and Government up 4,500 jobs or 1.1%. Losses were in Financial Activities down 1,000 jobs or 0.5%, and Other Services down 800 jobs or 0.7%.

