Mantorville’s Bennett Berge Takes Home Silver Medal at U20 World Championships

It was Berge’s first appearance in international competition.
USA WRESTLING
USA WRESTLING(MGN)
By Mark Poulose
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 10:08 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
(KTTC) – Mantorville’s Bennett Berge is a U20 World Championship silver medalist.

This past week, Berge had to wrestle his way into the Round of 16 in the 86kg bracket at the World Championships in Bulgaria. It was his international debut. Berge then steamrolled his way to the final where he faced the reigning European Champion, Rakhim Magamadov of France. After taking an early lead against the Frenchman, Berge fell 10-5 to take on the silver medal.

Now, Berge will return stateside and continue to train. Earlier this month, the incoming college freshman told KTTC he plans to redshirt at South Dakota State.

You can watch Berge’s championship match here.

