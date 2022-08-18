Lowe’s CEO announces $55M inflation bonuses for hourly associates

The bonuses are in effort to help hourly front-line associates during this period of high...
The bonuses are in effort to help hourly front-line associates during this period of high inflation.(Mike Mozart / CC BY 2.0)
By Debra Worley
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 11:49 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Lowe’s Home Improvement announced Wednesday it will provide an incremental $55 million in inflation bonuses to its hourly frontline workers.

The bonuses are in effort to help hourly front-line associates during this period of high inflation, CEO Marvin R. Ellison said in a news release.

“I’d like to thank our associates for their continued hard work and dedication,” he said.

The company employs more than 300,000 workers in the United States and Canada, according to its website, but it is unclear how much associates will receive as part of this bonus.

Higher gas prices and rising rents are among some of the concerns for many consumers.

Additionally, the higher back-to-school costs are a concern for some families. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, education books and supplies are up 3.1%.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Darius Campbell Danesh appears at the after party for the opening night of the "Dirty...
Scottish singer, actor found dead in Rochester apartment
Shooting scene on 10th Street Southeast in Rochester.
UPDATE: Teenage boy injured, suspects at large in Southeast Rochester shooting
Wabasha County Helicopter Crash
Crop dusting helicopter crashes into power line in Wabasha County
Students
RPS COVID guidelines for upcoming school year
La Michoacana Purépecha
New Mexican ice cream shop to open in Rochester

Latest News

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) looks for a receiver against the Jacksonville...
Browns QB Deshaun Watson settles for 11-game suspension
FILE - Brian Stelter attends the 15th annual CNN Heroes All-Star Tribute in New York on Dec....
CNN cancels ‘Reliable Sources’; host Stelter leaving network
FILE - Musician R. Kelly leaves the Leighton Criminal Court building in Chicago on June 6,...
Woman describes frequent sex with R Kelly before she was 18
The entrance to former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is shown, Monday, Aug. 8,...
Probe of top secret docs at Trump estate in ‘early stages’
FILE - Author Salman Rushdie appears at a signing for his book "Home" in London on June 6,...
Judge denies bail for Rushdie’s attacker, bars interviews