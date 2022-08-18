Lightning hits SUV full of on-duty detectives

The lightning bolt left behind two holes in the driver's side roof and fried the electrical...
The lightning bolt left behind two holes in the driver's side roof and fried the electrical system.(Department of Public Safety)
By David Baker and Debra Worley
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 10:09 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5/Gray News) – Three on-duty detectives with the Arizona Department of Public Safety had a scare over the weekend.

According to the department, lighting struck their SUV as they were driving on the interstate toward Phoenix.

The on-duty detectives said they felt a shock and experienced tingling sensations, but none of them were seriously hurt, DPS said.

Their Dodge Durango, on the other hand, wasn’t so lucky.

The lightning bolt left behind two holes in the driver’s side roof and fried the electrical system.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Darius Campbell Danesh appears at the after party for the opening night of the "Dirty...
Scottish singer, actor found dead in Rochester apartment
Shooting scene on 10th Street Southeast in Rochester.
UPDATE: Teenage boy injured, suspects at large in Southeast Rochester shooting
Wabasha County Helicopter Crash
Crop dusting helicopter crashes into power line in Wabasha County
Students
RPS COVID guidelines for upcoming school year
La Michoacana Purépecha
New Mexican ice cream shop to open in Rochester

Latest News

The bonuses are in effort to help hourly front-line associates during this period of high...
Lowe’s CEO announces $55M inflation bonuses for hourly associates
FILE - Sen. Lindsey Graham has formally appealed a judge’s order requiring him to testify...
Graham appeals order to testify in Georgia election probe
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) looks for a receiver against the Jacksonville...
Browns QB Deshaun Watson settles for 11-game suspension
This combo of images provided by the Kent County, Mich., Jail. shows Barry Croft Jr., left, and...
Agent: There was talk of blasting 2 bridges in Whitmer kidnapping plot
Sen. Klobuchar announces funding for 6th Street bridge project
Sen. Klobuchar announces funding for 6th Street bridge project