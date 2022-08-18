Isolated and scattered storms continue through Saturday

Rainfall amounts around 0.50-1.25″ will be possible
By Nick Jansen
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 4:38 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – A weak low-pressure system is still expected to impact the region Thursday night through Saturday. Isolated to scattered showers and storms will be possible through the next 72 hours.

Rainfall timing
Rainfall timing(KTTC)

Isolated showers and storms will be possible through Thursday evening. Our best chance for moderate to heavy rainfall will be after 10 p.m. Thursday evening. Thunderstorms are expected to roll through the area Thursday night into Friday morning. Right now, this appears to be the timeframe where we’ll pick up a bulk of our rainfall accumulations.

3 day rainfall
3 day rainfall(KTTC)

Storms will stay scattered across SE Minnesota and NE Iowa on Friday. Another 0.25-0.75″ of rainfall will be possible through the day on Friday. Notice how isolated rainfall amounts could be on Saturday. I’ve dropped our rainfall chances because of this on Saturday.

7-day forecast
7-day forecast(KTTC)

Temperatures Friday and Saturday will stay in the lower 70s with overcast skies and with a chance of showers and storms. High temperatures will return to the middle and upper 70s Sunday through late next week. We’re looking at a nice stretch of weather coming up next with highs in the 70s and dry conditions expected through the middle of the week.

Nick

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Darius Campbell Danesh appears at the after party for the opening night of the "Dirty...
Scottish singer, actor found dead in Rochester apartment
Shooting scene on 10th Street Southeast in Rochester.
UPDATE: Teenage boy injured, suspects at large in Southeast Rochester shooting
Wabasha County Helicopter Crash
Crop dusting helicopter crashes into power line in Wabasha County
When deputies arrived, they found 43-year-old Mindy Kiepe dead at the scene.
Woman killed by her 5 Great Danes, autopsy finds
Students
RPS COVID guidelines for upcoming school year

Latest News

The full weather forecast from Meteorologist Ted Schmidt in the first half-hour of KTTC News at...
Shower and thunderstorm chances are increasing as we approach the weekend
The full weather forecast from Meteorologist Ted Schmidt in the first half-hour of KTTC News at...
Ted's Thursday Noon Weather
The full weather forecast from the 6:30 half-hour of KTTC News Today.
Shower and thunderstorm chances continue into the weekend
The full weather forecast from the 6:30 half-hour of KTTC News Today.
Ted's Thursday Morning Weather