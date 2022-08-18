Isolated and scattered storms continue through Saturday

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – A weak low-pressure system is still expected to impact the region Thursday night through Saturday. Isolated to scattered showers and storms will be possible through the next 72 hours.

Isolated showers and storms will be possible through Thursday evening. Our best chance for moderate to heavy rainfall will be after 10 p.m. Thursday evening. Thunderstorms are expected to roll through the area Thursday night into Friday morning. Right now, this appears to be the timeframe where we’ll pick up a bulk of our rainfall accumulations.

Storms will stay scattered across SE Minnesota and NE Iowa on Friday. Another 0.25-0.75″ of rainfall will be possible through the day on Friday. Notice how isolated rainfall amounts could be on Saturday. I’ve dropped our rainfall chances because of this on Saturday.

Temperatures Friday and Saturday will stay in the lower 70s with overcast skies and with a chance of showers and storms. High temperatures will return to the middle and upper 70s Sunday through late next week. We’re looking at a nice stretch of weather coming up next with highs in the 70s and dry conditions expected through the middle of the week.

