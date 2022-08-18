Iowa State Fair crowns ‘Best New Food’

The finisher
The finisher
By KCRG Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 10:52 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The votes are in and the Iowa State Fair has crowned this year’s best new food. This year’s top three choices were the “OMG Chicken Sandwich”, the “Pork Picnic in a Cup,” and “The Finisher.”

On Wednesday, fair officials announced, “The Finisher” as this year’s winner.

It’s an extra-large russet potato layered with chopped brisket, smoked pulled pork, and bacon brisket mac and cheese. It’s topped with Barbeque sour cream.

You can try “the Finisher” and all the other new foods at the State Fair through the rest of this week.

The fair runs now through Sunday in Des Moines.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Darius Campbell Danesh appears at the after party for the opening night of the "Dirty...
Scottish singer, actor found dead in Rochester apartment
Shooting scene on 10th Street Southeast in Rochester.
UPDATE: Teenage boy injured, suspects at large in Southeast Rochester shooting
Wabasha County Helicopter Crash
Crop dusting helicopter crashes into power line in Wabasha County
Students
RPS COVID guidelines for upcoming school year
La Michoacana Purépecha
New Mexican ice cream shop to open in Rochester

Latest News

Sen. Klobuchar announces funding for 6th Street bridge project
Sen. Klobuchar announces funding for 6th Street bridge project
6th St. Bridge Site
WATCH: Sen. Klobuchar, Mayor Norton discuss federal grant for 6th St. bridge
Minnesota's unemployment rate holds steady for July at a record low 1.8%.
Minnesota’s unemployment rate holds at all-time low
Police lights
17 year old airlifted after being pinned under tractor in Winneshiek County
Shooting scene on 10th Street Southeast in Rochester.
UPDATE: Teenage boy injured, suspects at large in Southeast Rochester shooting