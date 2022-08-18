Iowa State Fair crowns ‘Best New Food’

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The votes are in and the Iowa State Fair has crowned this year’s best new food. This year’s top three choices were the “OMG Chicken Sandwich”, the “Pork Picnic in a Cup,” and “The Finisher.”

On Wednesday, fair officials announced, “The Finisher” as this year’s winner.

It’s an extra-large russet potato layered with chopped brisket, smoked pulled pork, and bacon brisket mac and cheese. It’s topped with Barbeque sour cream.

You can try “the Finisher” and all the other new foods at the State Fair through the rest of this week.

The fair runs now through Sunday in Des Moines.

