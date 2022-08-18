Former priest for Diocese of Winona-Rochester faces criminal charges

Catholic Diocese of Winona-Rochester
Catholic Diocese of Winona-Rochester(KEYC News Now)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 3:13 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Diocese of Winona-Rochester announced that a former priest has been charged with 3rd degree criminal sexual conduct of an adult.

According to the Diocese, Ubaldo Roque Huerta was ordained a priest for the Diocese of Winona-Rochester on June 28, 2008.

The alleged offense took place in Winona County in December of 2020. Roque Huerta has not had an assignment within the Diocese since 2018 and his faculties were suspended in November of 2019.

At the time of the alleged abuse, the Diocese was actively working toward his laicization.

Roque Huerta provided ministry for Hispanic communities within the Diocese including The Cathedral of the Sacred Heart and Saint Casimir in Winona, Saint Charles Borromeo in Saint Charles, Saint Aloysius in Elba, Holy Redeemer in Eyota, and Saint Francis of Assisi in Rochester.

The Diocese has been working and cooperating with law enforcement regarding the allegations.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

