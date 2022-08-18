Drug trafficking increases in Olmsted County

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Law Enforcement agencies in Olmsted County are continuing to put a spotlight on drug trafficking.

In 2019, the county entered a federal initiative called the High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area (HIDTA) Program. The Program provides gives Rochester Police Department $40,000 a year to combat serious drug crimes. The southeast Minnesota Violent Crime Enforcement Team receives $60,000 a year to help fight the issue.

“I used to sell drugs,” said Anna Siegele, a Rochester resident. I’ve moved away from that since being in the drug court program.”

Siegele said she’s currently in a recovery program at Adult and Teen Challenge in Rochester.

“I feel like going through this year at Teen Challenge will really help me change the things that really need to change. The hard work that needs to be done,” she said.

She said people with prior criminal records resort to selling drugs because no one will hire them.

“A lot of places just aren’t willing to waste their time. They’re not willing to give people a chance. So a lot of people are leaning on selling drugs. They’re leaning on the streets,” Siegele said.

Rochester Police say a growing amount of counterfeit M30 pills, (fake oxycodone pills) are sold in the county.

“As little as 2019 we were seeing mostly methamphetamine as the biggest issue here in the city, and the county for that matter. But these days it’s the fentanyl and the counterfeit M30 pills,” said Capt. Casey Moilanen, Rochester Police Department.

RPD says at least 20 of those fake M30 pills were seized during a recent Motel 6 drug investigation.

The department said seven people were involved in the Motel 6 incident, including a minor.

“We were learning that juveniles we’re involved in buying drugs in there too. So we made the decision to not wait,” Moilanen said.

RPD data from the last three years shows that non-fatal drug overdoses have grown by 49% in Olmsted County and 53% in Rochester.

Olmsted County non-fatal overdoses:

2019 2020 2021 124 145 185

Rochester non-fatal overdoses:

2019 2020 2021 105 130 161

RPD said as of Aug.16 there have been approximately 66 non-fatal overdoses this year.

“We have to find ways to not normalize drug use,” Mark Ostrem, the Olmsted County Attorney.

He said drug-related court cases have increased since the pandemic started.

Ostrem also said the court system realizes it takes some people more than once to stop using or selling drugs.

Ostrem: “If we are catching somebody who’s selling heroin for example or fentanyl I’m likely to throw the book at them. Because Heroin, fentanyl those opioids are killing people,” he said. “So, the [prison time] range can be from almost nothing and to get them in a treatment facility, to as much as the rest of the life as they can if they’re truly those entrepreneurs who are out there selling drugs that are killing people.”

RPD data also shows from 2019 to 2021 there’s been about a 113% increase in fatal overdoses in Rochester.

2019 2020 2021 16 25 34

RPD said people who administer Narcan to someone who overdoses should take that person to the hospital, but the drug can still impact the body even after Narcan is provided.

