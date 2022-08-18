5 wild horses found shot, killed in Nevada

The Bureau of Land Management is offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads to an...
The Bureau of Land Management is offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest and conviction of the person responsible.(twildlife/Getty Images via Canva)
By Elaine Emerson and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 11:17 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
JAKES VALLEY, Nev. (KVVU/Gray News) – Five wild horses were found shot and killed in Nevada.

The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) is offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest and conviction of the person responsible.

Officials with the BLM said the fatal shootings happened sometime in mid-November in Jakes Valley, which is about 275 miles north of Las Vegas. Officials were alerted to the deaths on Nov. 16 after someone discovered the horses.

One horse was still alive but so severely injured that it had to be euthanized.

The five horses ranged in age from 18 months to 6 years old, BLM said. An aborted horse fetus was attached to one of the dead animals.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the BLM crime hotline at 1-775-861-6550.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a similar crime. Four horses were killed in separate shootings at a stable in Red Rock Canyon in January, March, June, and July of this year.

BLM Special Agent Michael Mortensen said there currently is no indication that the Red Rock Canyon killings are related to the Jakes Valley investigation.

