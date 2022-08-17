Warm sunshine today; rain chances build into the area for the next few days

High temperatures will be in the upper 70s today; low 70s will be the rule this weekend
By Ted Schmidt
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 8:01 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The sunny and mild stretch of weather we’ve been enjoying for the past few days continues today as we expect the warmest temperatures in a week across the area. We’ll enjoy abundant sunshine with just a few more clouds than we’ve seen in recent days. High temperatures will be in the upper 70s to around 80 degrees and south winds will be very light throughout the day.

A large, slow-moving storm system will enter our weather picture starting late tonight as a few spotty showers will move into the area. Aside from the shower chances, we’ll have a quiet night with partly cloudy skies and overnight lows will be around 60 degrees.

There will be a few sparse, isolated showers in the area for the morning and early afternoon hours Thursday before more widespread showers and isolated thunderstorms develop in the late afternoon and evening. High temperatures will be in the mid and upper 70s with a slight southwest breeze.

Showers and isolated thunderstorms will become a little more widespread on Friday as the storm system wobbles right through the Upper Mississippi Valley. We’ll have a few breaks of sunshine during the day, but high temperatures will still only be in the low 70s with a light south breeze.

As the storm system moves through the region Saturday, we’ll have to deal with a few showers and rumbles of thunder, mainly in the afternoon. High temperatures will be in the low 70s with light southeast winds.

There may be a few isolated showers in the area on Sunday, but for the most part, the influence from the departing storm system will be focused south of us. Expect mostly sunny conditions and high temperatures will be in the low to mid-70s.

We’ll enjoy sunshine throughout next week with a few isolated thunderstorms late Thursday for parts of next Friday and high temperatures will be in the mid-70s.

