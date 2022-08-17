Sugar Loaf Senior Living in Winona hosts first ever Wheelchair Derby

Wheelchair Derby
Wheelchair Derby(KTTC)
By Miranda Johnson
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 2:37 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
WINONA, Minn. (KTTC) – Sugar Loaf Senior Living and Bluff View Estates teamed up to hold the first ever Wheelchair Derby Wednesday.

The event included a course where residents were able to go through cones on their wheelchairs and scooters.

Wheelchair Derby
Wheelchair Derby(KTTC)

Different tables were set up around the parking lot including Aegis Therapies, All Star Mobility and 101.1 The River Winona Radio.

Hot dogs were grilled up and the party lasted until 1:30 p.m.

