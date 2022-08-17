Scattered showers and storms are possible Thursday through Saturday

Rainfall amounts could reach near 1″ in some areas
By Nick Jansen
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 6:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – A weak low-pressure system will move across the upper Midwest Thursday through Saturday this week. Since this system is expected to be somewhat weak, showers and storms will stay isolated to scattered across SE Minnesota and NE Iowa.

Rainfall chances
Rainfall chances(KTTC)

Thursday into Friday looks to be the “best chance” for widespread rainfall. Showers and storms will stay isolated to scattered through the day Friday and Saturday. Neither day is expected to be a “washout”.

Rainfall amounts
Rainfall amounts(KTTC)

Rainfall amounts will be around 0.50-1.00″ with some isolated areas reaching over 1″. Again, this is a three-day total from Thursday through Saturday evening.

Northern Lights Forecast
Northern Lights Forecast(KTTC)

A G3 watch is still in effect from the Space Weather Prediction Center for Thursday night. The problem will be the weather for viewing the Northern Lights.

Cloud cover
Cloud cover(KTTC)

Cloudy skies are likely right through the “peak” forecast time for the Northern Lights. Fingers are crossed that skies can clear enough Thursday night into Friday morning.

7-day forecast
7-day forecast(KTTC)

Nick

