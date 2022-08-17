Restaurant owner wrangles alligator in Texas

A restaurant owner in Texas wrangled an alligator. (KTRK via CNN Newsource)
By KTRK Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 9:26 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MISSOURI CITY, Texas (KTRK) - A Texas man is a restaurant owner, a Jiu-Jitsu champion and now, he can add alligator wrangler to his resume.

Mike Trinh says he was getting the kids ready for their first day of school when a 5- to 6-foot alligator showed up on his driveway.

His daughter first alerted him about the wild animal, but he didn’t believe her.

“I walked in front. ‘Man! There’s an alligator! She ain’t lying!’” Trinh said.

He says he threw towels over its eyes to calm it down. It was something he had seen before on television.

“I’ve been watching Steve Irwin since I was a kid, you know what I mean, so it’s one of my heroes,” he said.

Next, he relied on what he has learned as a Jiu-Jitsu champion and MMA fighter.

“I took a sledgehammer. I didn’t hit it. I pinned the mouth. Once I got closer, I put my knee on it, and kind of like Jiu-Jitsu, it’s called knee in the belly. I had a knee on it, and spun to the back, sitting on the back and I just grabbed the mouth. Once you grab the mouth, that’s it,” Trinh said.

Instead of waiting on the game warden or a nuisance control hunter, Trinh used his own truck to release the alligator into Oyster Creek.

No animals or people were hurt in the process.

Trinh says he may hang the photos of his alligator wrangling experience on the walls of his restaurant.

The game warden says alligators less than 10 to 12 feet long that are not on public property are not considered emergency situations.

Copyright 2022 KTRK via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Darius Campbell Danesh appears at the after party for the opening night of the "Dirty...
Scottish singer, actor found dead in Rochester apartment
La Michoacana Purépecha
New Mexican ice cream shop to open in Rochester
Gavel
Rochester man pleads guilty to attempting to provide material support to ISIS
Students
RPS COVID guidelines for upcoming school year
Motorcycle crash
Kellogg man killed in Olmsted County motorcycle crash

Latest News

FILE - Musician R. Kelly leaves the Leighton Criminal Court building in Chicago on June 6,...
Prosecutor: R. Kelly trial about singer’s ‘hidden’ side
This combination of Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022 photos shows Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, left, and...
DeSantis sued by Florida prosecutor he removed over abortion
Amber Escudero-Kontostathis, 28, says her physical wounds are slowly healing, but it will take...
Lone survivor of White House lightning strike is on the mend
Rudy Giuliani appears at a Fulton County, Georgia, courthouse on Wednesday ahead of giving...
Giuliani faces grand jury in Georgia 2020 election probe
Former Vice President Mike Pence gestures during the "Politics and Eggs" breakfast gathering,...
Pence tells GOP to stop lashing out at FBI over Trump search