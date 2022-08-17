Historical society intern digitizing oldest available meeting notes

BYRON Minn. (KTTC) – The Byron Area Historical Society is working to preserve its city’s history.

History society summer intern Christina Grev is digitizing the oldest available minutes of Byron city council meetings.

The meeting notes date back from 1903 to 1963, making some of the notes more than 100 years old.

Grev used a special scanner at the Olmsted County Government Center to copy more than 700 pages of meeting notes. The process took her around 15 hours to complete.

The meeting notes are now on a thumb drive that will be put on a city server to protect the copies.

“If either a natural disaster or human disaster, they are historic artifacts that are very fragile. If they’re gone, they’re gone forever. We need to create these copies in order for future generations to have access to them,” she said.

While the public isn’t able to access the digitized version of the meeting notes, they can stop by the historical society to check out the actual notes on display there.

The historical society is open once a month on the first Saturday of every month.

