Highway 14 interchange phase 1 complete

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Phase one of an important Highway 14 Intersection project is done. While construction has stopped for the year, the intersection remains closed as MnDOT and Olmsted County work together to come up with a plan to reduce serious and deadly crashes.

“We felt that something needed to happen now,” MnDOT spokesperson Mike Dougherty said.

Construction crews removed the median last month, but the intersection still remains closed. MnDOT and county officials are hoping to land some federal funding after the legislature failed to pass a bonding bill this past session.

“I think everybody agrees. There needs to be improvement here. It’s just, ‘Where’s the money?’” MnDOT spokesperson Mike Dougherty said.

So until they see those funds, project planners are working to come up with a design to replace the intersection with an interchange.

“The idea is to get those plans ready so that when funding does become available, it’s sort of shovel ready and we can say here are the plans,” Dougherty said.

Businesses around the former intersection like Leashes and Leads aren’t seeing any fewer customers since the closure.

“The largest effect is probably on our employees that are here five-six days a week. This added to their commute time,” Leashes and Leads General Manager Mike Schmitz said.

Some larger shipping trucks are running into issues along the new route as well.

“Find different routes. Just add that to their day. It’s just how it is. I’m sure they did not enjoy trying to cross that intersection either,” Schmitz said.

MnDOT is also looking for public input during its planning process.

“It’s the people that use it every day. It’s the people that live here. It’s the businesses over there. It’s the commuters that come by. It’s the trucking companies that maybe are based elsewhere but have heavy freight come through, so we want to know all those perspectives,” Dougherty said.

Although commutes may be longer or less convenient, transportation officials and businesses say they are on board with the plan.

“Something needed to be done, and they made a decision. We’ll have to work with it and see what the next phase is,” Schmitz said.

“As you balance it, safety or convenience, safety’s got to win out,” Dougherty said.

MnDOT hopes to nail down a plan by October or November.

Within the past few weeks, MnDOT installed a camera to monitor crashes and traffic along the stretch of Highway 14. You can view this camera live on MnDOT’s 511 app.

