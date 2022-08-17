Crop dusting helicopter crashes into power line in Wabasha County

Wabasha County Helicopter Crash
Wabasha County Helicopter Crash(Wabasha County Sheriff's Office)
By Kelsey Marier
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 7:46 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WABASHA COUNTY, Minn. (KTTC) – A pilot walked away uninjured after a crop dusting helicopter crash in Wabasha County.

It happened just before 3 p.m. Tuesday north of the intersection of County Road 2 and County Road 8, near Millville.

Wabasha County Helicopter Crash
Wabasha County Helicopter Crash(KTTC)

According to the Wabasha County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a 911 call of a helicopter crashing into a power line.

The pilot, Tyler Wayne Williams, 31, of Tallahassee, Florida, was the only person on the 2011 Robinson R66 crop dusting helicopter.

The aircraft was owned by Iron Horse Aviation out of Gilman, Iowa, and contracted by Ag Partners in Goodhue.

Wabasha County Helicopter Crash
Wabasha County Helicopter Crash(Wabasha County Sheriff's Office)

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) will be inspecting the wreckage, which has been moved to a different location.

Additional assisting agencies at the scene were Plainview Fire Department, Elgin Ambulance Service, and Peoples Energy Cooperative.

