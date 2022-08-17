Corn on the Cob Days in Plainview underway
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 10:37 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
PLAINVIEW, Minn. (KTTC) – Corn on the Cob Days in Plainview is kicking off Wednesday.
This year the festival is happening August 17-21, 2022.
According to the town’s website, the five-day celebration starts with a praise fest and ends with a grand parade with over 100 entries.
Corn on the Cob Days brings in around 6,000 people to Plainview for the festivities and between 8-10 tons of corn are served during its free sweet corn giveaway from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday.
This will be Plainview’s 52nd Corn on the Cob Days.
