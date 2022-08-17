Corn on the Cob Days in Plainview underway

PLAINVIEW, Minn. (KTTC) – Corn on the Cob Days in Plainview is kicking off Wednesday.

This year the festival is happening August 17-21, 2022.

According to the town’s website, the five-day celebration starts with a praise fest and ends with a grand parade with over 100 entries.

Corn on the Cob Days brings in around 6,000 people to Plainview for the festivities and between 8-10 tons of corn are served during its free sweet corn giveaway from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday.

The full Corn on the Cob Days can be found below:



This will be Plainview’s 52nd Corn on the Cob Days.

