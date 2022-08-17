Corn on the Cob Days in Plainview underway

Sweet Corn
Sweet Corn(MGN)
By Miranda Johnson
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 10:37 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PLAINVIEW, Minn. (KTTC) – Corn on the Cob Days in Plainview is kicking off Wednesday.

This year the festival is happening August 17-21, 2022.

According to the town’s website, the five-day celebration starts with a praise fest and ends with a grand parade with over 100 entries.

Corn on the Cob Days brings in around 6,000 people to Plainview for the festivities and between 8-10 tons of corn are served during its free sweet corn giveaway from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday.

The full Corn on the Cob Days can be found below:

Corn on the Cob Days 2022
Corn on the Cob Days 2022(Plainview)

This will be Plainview’s 52nd Corn on the Cob Days.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Darius Campbell Danesh appears at the after party for the opening night of the "Dirty...
Scottish singer, actor found dead in Rochester apartment
La Michoacana Purépecha
New Mexican ice cream shop to open in Rochester
Gavel
Rochester man pleads guilty to attempting to provide material support to ISIS
Students
RPS COVID guidelines for upcoming school year
Motorcycle crash
Kellogg man killed in Olmsted County motorcycle crash

Latest News

Callen Steinbrink
Austin boy competes in USA Mullet Championship
Wabasha County Helicopter Crash
Crop dusting helicopter crashes into power line in Wabasha County
Target logo.
Target’s profit sinks after it cut prices to clear inventory
Juan Vasquez
Sister of Albert Lea shooting victim speaks out; victim and suspect related