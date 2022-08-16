Wet weather later this week

Showers and storms are possible Thursday through Saturday
By Nick Jansen
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 5:10 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – We enjoyed the sunshine and comfortable temperatures Tuesday, but rainy conditions are expected to make a return late this week.

Rainfall forecast
Rainfall forecast(KTTC)

Rain chances return to the forecast late Wednesday into Thursday morning. Right now, showers and storms are expected to stay scattered across SE Minnesota and NE Iowa. Current guidance is not suggesting “washout” type conditions for the rain chances this week. Dry conditions should settle back in for early next week.

Rainfall Forecast
Rainfall Forecast(KTTC)

Rainfall amounts through Friday afternoon should sit around 0.10-0.50″ for SE MN and NE IA. By the end of Saturday, rainfall amounts are expected to be around 0.50-0.75″ with some isolated areas reaching near 1″ for a 3-day rain total.

Tomorrow's forecast
Tomorrow's forecast(KTTC)

High temperatures Wednesday will be in the upper 70s and lower 80s with partly cloudy skies. Winds will be out of the southwest around 5-8 mph.

7-day forecast
7-day forecast(KTTC)

