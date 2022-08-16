Snoop Dogg debuts ‘Snoop Loopz’ cereal

According to the packaging on the box, the cereal is gluten-free and multi-grain.
According to the packaging on the box, the cereal is gluten-free and multi-grain.(Broadus Foods via CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 3:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Snoop Dogg has a cure for the morning munchies – a new breakfast cereal called “Snoop Loopz.”

The product comes from Snoop’s Broadus Foods line that was co-founded with fellow rapper Master P.

According to the packaging on the box, the cereal is gluten-free and multi-grain.

The Broadus Foods website says it helps support charities including Door of Hope, which supports the homeless community.

The cereal isn’t Snoop’s first venture into grocery stores – he also has a wine line, thanks to a partnership with 19 Crimes.

Copyright 2022 via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Motorcycle crash
Kellogg man killed in Olmsted County motorcycle crash
La Michoacana Purépecha
New Mexican ice cream shop to open in Rochester
FILE - Darius Campbell Danesh appears at the after party for the opening night of the "Dirty...
Scottish singer, actor found dead in Rochester apartment
Woodbury man killed in crash in Red Wing identified
FILE PHOTO: The Minnesota Department of Corrections has dropped its order that 18 prisoners who...
Reincarceration order dropped for 18 Minnesotans

Latest News

FILE - German film director Wolfgang Petersen speaks during a press conference promoting his...
Wolfgang Petersen, blockbuster filmmaker of ‘Das Boot,’ dies
Biden discusses his late son Beau Biden before signing the veterans "burn pits" health care...
Biden signs massive climate and health care legislation
Orange Beach visitors spot hammerhead swimming in the Gulf.
CAUGHT ON CAM: Hammerhead shark chases stingrays off coast
Vice Chair Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., speaks as the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6...
Cheney braces for loss as Trump tested in Wyoming and Alaska
American Airlines and Boom Supersonic announced the airline’s agreement to purchase up to 20...
American Airlines places deposit on 20 supersonic planes